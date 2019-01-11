Overview of Dr. Robert Sullivan, DPM

Dr. Robert Sullivan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Robert W. Sullivan Dpm PC in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.