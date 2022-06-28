Overview

Dr. Robert Summerlee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Summerlee works at Intercoastal Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Cent in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.