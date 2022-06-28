Dr. Robert Summerlee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summerlee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Summerlee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Summerlee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Summerlee works at
Locations
Intercoastal Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Cent3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 342-8892
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8561
Gastroenterology - LWR II11715 Rangeland Pkwy, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 538-0092
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Summerlee is very thorough and spends the time to ensure you understand your condition, as well as his plans for treatment. I have a challenging GI issue, and he has slowly and methodically adjusted my medicine to treat it. It seems that we have finally found a good blend of medicines to allow me a better quality of life. I use their patient portal to communicate often with his office. His nurse Jessica is prompt to reply. I've had no scheduling issues with him.
About Dr. Robert Summerlee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174596050
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Florida
- National Naval Medical Center
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summerlee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summerlee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summerlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summerlee has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summerlee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Summerlee speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Summerlee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summerlee.
