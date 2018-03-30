Overview of Dr. Robert Sundell, MD

Dr. Robert Sundell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Humboldt County Memorial Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sundell works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.