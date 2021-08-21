Dr. Robert Sussman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sussman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and West Boca Medical Center.
Sussman Obgyn LLC2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 220, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 394-4473
Boca7301A W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 200B, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 394-4473
Sussman OB GYN LLC10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 270, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 742-8446
- Bethesda Hospital East
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor I wish he would come back to his practice miss him very much great bedside manner it will take time to answer your questions very important
- 30 years of experience
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Dr. Sussman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sussman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sussman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.