Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svoboda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10915 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 747-2828
-
2
Premier Gastroenterology10001 Lile Dr # 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 747-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Svoboda?
Dr. Svoboda and his support staff were very professional and provided top notch care before, during and after my recent colonoscopy.
About Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205850682
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Hepatology - UAMS|Gastroenterology and Hepatology-Uams
- Internal Medicine - UAMS
- Internal Medicine|Internal Medicine - UAMS|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Svoboda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Svoboda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Svoboda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Svoboda has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Svoboda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Svoboda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svoboda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Svoboda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Svoboda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.