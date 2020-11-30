See All Gastroenterologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.

They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    10915 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 747-2828
  2. 2
    Premier Gastroenterology
    10001 Lile Dr # 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 747-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Svoboda?

    Nov 30, 2020
    Dr. Svoboda and his support staff were very professional and provided top notch care before, during and after my recent colonoscopy.
    Carey Weaver — Nov 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Svoboda to family and friends

    Dr. Svoboda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Svoboda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205850682
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gastroenterology and Hepatology - UAMS|Gastroenterology and Hepatology-Uams
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine - UAMS
    Residency
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine|Internal Medicine - UAMS|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svoboda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Svoboda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Svoboda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Svoboda has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Svoboda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Svoboda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svoboda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Svoboda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Svoboda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.