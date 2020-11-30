Overview

Dr. Robert Svoboda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.