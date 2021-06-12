Overview

Dr. Robert Swackhamer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Northern Inyo Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Swackhamer works at Renown Institute for Heart & Vascular Health in Reno, NV with other offices in Bishop, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.