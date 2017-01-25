Overview of Dr. Robert Sweeney, MD

Dr. Robert Sweeney, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital, Harmon Memorial Hospital and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Memorial Heart/Vascular Ctr in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.