Dr. Robert Sweet, MD
Dr. Robert Sweet, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital.
R. Leldon Sweet M.d. P.A.3345 Plaza 10 Dr Ste E, Beaumont, TX 77707 Directions (409) 838-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Sweet has taken care of my parents for 20 years. His acedemic standards are high and his practice of cardiology excellent. He is one if the few “good” ones left that will sit down and listen to what an 80 year old and his family’s concerns. His office staff is a reflection of Dr Sweet. The only time you do not get a real person on the telephone, is after 5PM. NEVER EVER do you call and get a recording of selections to choose from. Real people are there to help when needed.
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweet has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.