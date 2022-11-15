Overview of Dr. Robert Sweet, MD

Dr. Robert Sweet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Sweet works at Kidney Stone Center at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stone Removal and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

