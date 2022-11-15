Dr. Robert Sweet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sweet, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Sweet, MD
Dr. Robert Sweet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Sweet's Office Locations
Kidney Stone Center at UW Medical Center - Northwest1536 N 115th St Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After leaving 2 other practices. I chose the UW Kidney Stone Center. Within 3 months I am stone free, after 3 yrs of getting no answers or relief from other doctors . Dr Sweet and his staff are the absolute best. They are funny, kind and really care about their jobs and their patients
About Dr. Robert Sweet, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992894059
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sweet using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sweet has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stone Removal and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.