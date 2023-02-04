Overview of Dr. Robert Swensen, DPM

Dr. Robert Swensen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID.



Dr. Swensen works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.