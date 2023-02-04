See All Podiatric Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Robert Swensen, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (47)
Map Pin Small Boise, ID
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Swensen, DPM

Dr. Robert Swensen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. 

Dr. Swensen works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Swensen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    1075 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-3330
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Noridian
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Offices are gorgeous! Front office staff was pleasant. Michele MD assistant was very kind and thorough. Dr. Swenson listened and gave me a few excellent recommendations on how to take care of my problem and what to do in the future for which I am so thankful. He was so professional and kind and did over what I expected. He saw another problem I didn’t even know I had and he took care of it too. I look forward to returning for all my future podiatry needs.
    Geraldine Force — Feb 04, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Robert Swensen, DPM
    About Dr. Robert Swensen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225354244
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Swensen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swensen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swensen works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Swensen’s profile.

    Dr. Swensen has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Swensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

