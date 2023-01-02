Dr. Robert Szewc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szewc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Szewc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Szewc, MD
Dr. Robert Szewc, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Szewc's Office Locations
StoneOak155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 277-1418
Columbia Square1711 Columbia Sq, San Antonio, TX 78227 Directions (210) 277-1418
SE Side2635 Se Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 277-1418
Kidney Hypertension & Transplant Specialists915 S Laredo St # 200, San Antonio, TX 78204 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southside7500 Barlite Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 277-1418
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Oscar Health
- Texas True Choice
- TPA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Szewc, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1992759476
Education & Certifications
- University Tex
- University Mass/Meml Med Center
- Medical University Of Lublin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szewc has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szewc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szewc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szewc has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szewc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szewc speaks Polish and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Szewc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szewc.
