Overview of Dr. Robert Szewc, MD

Dr. Robert Szewc, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Szewc works at StoneOak in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.