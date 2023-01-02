See All Nephrologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Robert Szewc, MD

Nephrology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Szewc, MD

Dr. Robert Szewc, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Szewc works at StoneOak in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Szewc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    StoneOak
    155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 277-1418
  2. 2
    Columbia Square
    1711 Columbia Sq, San Antonio, TX 78227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 277-1418
  3. 3
    SE Side
    2635 Se Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 277-1418
  4. 4
    Kidney Hypertension & Transplant Specialists
    915 S Laredo St # 200, San Antonio, TX 78204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Southside
    7500 Barlite Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 277-1418

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Texas Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Oscar Health
    • Texas True Choice
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 02, 2023
    Extremely Helpful
    Gloria Jalali — Jan 02, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Szewc, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992759476
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex
    Internship
    • University Mass/Meml Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical University Of Lublin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Szewc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szewc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szewc has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szewc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szewc has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szewc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Szewc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szewc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szewc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szewc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

