Dr. Robert Szulborski, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Szulborski, MD
Dr. Robert Szulborski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Szulborski's Office Locations
Kingston Office703 Rutter Ave Ste 101, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 288-7405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Szulborski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1437119799
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus|Hltheast Tch Hp Allentown Hp
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szulborski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szulborski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
