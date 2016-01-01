Overview of Dr. Robert Szulborski, MD

Dr. Robert Szulborski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Szulborski works at EYE CARE SPECIALISTS PC in Kingston, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.