Dr. Robert Tahara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tahara, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Tahara, MD
Dr. Robert Tahara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Meadville, PA. They completed their residency with University of Nebraska Medical Center
Dr. Tahara's Office Locations
Family Medicine Meadville765 Liberty St Ste 105, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions (814) 373-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
- Upmc Kane
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough nice things about Dr. Tahara and his staff. When you walk in you are greeted with smiling faces; they make you feel at home, Dr Tahars is a wonderful doctor; who tells you the truth, answers all your questions and makes sure you understand everything. We always look forward to our doctors appointment at his office. Thank you for having awesome staff and caring about your patiences.
About Dr. Robert Tahara, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1902859069
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Us Naval Hospital Jacksonville
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tahara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tahara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tahara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tahara has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tahara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tahara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tahara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.