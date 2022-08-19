Overview of Dr. Robert Tait, MD

Dr. Robert Tait, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Tait works at Orthopaedic Institute of Henderson in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.