See All Radiation Oncologists in Edmonds, WA
Dr. Robert Takamiya, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Takamiya, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Edmonds, WA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Takamiya, MD

Dr. Robert Takamiya, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Takamiya works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Takamiya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiation/ Oncology Edmonds Swedish Cancer Institute
    21605 76th Ave W Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Takamiya?

    Jun 25, 2021
    Dr. Takamiya is a very kind and soft spoken Dr. I thank you for being so gentle with me each visit I have with you. . You and your staff were so good to me doing my treatments. You guys are the best and God placed me with the best. Thank you do much for your listening ear . The whole team of doctor's and Techs. were so amazing. I will never forget you all.
    Audrey E Brewer — Jun 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Takamiya, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Takamiya, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Takamiya to family and friends

    Dr. Takamiya's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Takamiya

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Takamiya, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Takamiya, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821011206
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Calif San Francisco Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Queens Hosp-U Hawaii Ja Burns Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital
    • Swedish Edmonds Campus
    • Swedish First Hill Campus

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Takamiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takamiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Takamiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Takamiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Takamiya works at Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group in Edmonds, WA. View the full address on Dr. Takamiya’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Takamiya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takamiya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takamiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takamiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.