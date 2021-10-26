Dr. Robert Talac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Talac, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Talac, MD
Dr. Robert Talac, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Talac works at
Dr. Talac's Office Locations
-
1
Renaxis Restorative Ortho & Spine Care4126 Southwest Fwy Ste 1220, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (346) 278-533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talac?
I have anxiety (always) preparing for any medical procedure. Dr. Talac has a very good manner, in calming and his efforts in controlling pain during injections are amazing. Livia is very efficient and thorough while explaining the procedure(s) and helping patients to prepare for the best healing possibility. I trust Dr. Talac and I recommend to anyone - schedule a consult and I believe you will be inpressed.
About Dr. Robert Talac, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Czech, Russian, Slovak and Spanish
- 1134167695
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- Grammar School Piestany, Slovakia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talac accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talac works at
Dr. Talac speaks Czech, Russian, Slovak and Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Talac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.