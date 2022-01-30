Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamurian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD
Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida, Gainesville, Orthopedic Oncology
Dr. Tamurian works at
Dr. Tamurian's Office Locations
-
1
MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Allenmore3124 S 19th St Ste 340, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 792-6555
-
2
Multicare Ortthopaedics and Sports Medicine3401 S 19th St # 340, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 792-6555
-
3
MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Gig Harbor4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 255, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 459-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamurian?
EXCELLENT! His staff was also outstanding as the operation went like clock work. He came too me as highly regarded and there were few if any disappointments. if you are contemplating Hip Surgery I would recommend you seriously consider him
About Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1558334490
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville, Orthopedic Oncology
- University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamurian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamurian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamurian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamurian works at
Dr. Tamurian has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamurian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamurian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamurian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamurian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamurian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.