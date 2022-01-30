Overview of Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD

Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida, Gainesville, Orthopedic Oncology



Dr. Tamurian works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Allenmore in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.