Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD

Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida, Gainesville, Orthopedic Oncology

Dr. Tamurian works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Allenmore in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Tamurian's Office Locations

    MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Allenmore
    3124 S 19th St Ste 340, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6555
    Multicare Ortthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    3401 S 19th St # 340, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6555
    MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Gig Harbor
    4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 255, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 459-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 30, 2022
    EXCELLENT! His staff was also outstanding as the operation went like clock work. He came too me as highly regarded and there were few if any disappointments. if you are contemplating Hip Surgery I would recommend you seriously consider him
    Dean Haner — Jan 30, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1558334490
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida, Gainesville, Orthopedic Oncology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Tamurian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamurian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tamurian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamurian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamurian has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamurian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamurian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamurian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamurian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamurian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

