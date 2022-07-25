Overview

Dr. Robert Tanabe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center, Uchealth Grandview Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tanabe works at Optum in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.