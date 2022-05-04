Overview of Dr. Robert Tapscott, MD

Dr. Robert Tapscott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Lawrence Medical Center.



Dr. Tapscott works at Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.