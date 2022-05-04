Dr. Robert Tapscott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapscott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tapscott, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Tapscott, MD
Dr. Robert Tapscott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Lawrence Medical Center.
Dr. Tapscott works at
Dr. Tapscott's Office Locations
-
1
Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic LLC1103 16th Ave Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 350-0362
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Lawrence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tapscott?
I have seen Dr Tapscott multiple times for cortisone injections in my knees and just the other day had issues with the bag of my leg that was hurting for 6 weeks. One injection and what a difference ! I can't say enough about Dr Tapscott, the clinic and the staff! I'd give him 20 stars!
About Dr. Robert Tapscott, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1588737878
Education & Certifications
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tapscott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tapscott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tapscott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tapscott works at
Dr. Tapscott has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tapscott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapscott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapscott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tapscott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tapscott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.