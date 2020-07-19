Dr. Robert Tassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tassan, MD
Dr. Robert Tassan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Jtcc 3rd Floor Clinic92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 862-8714
John Theurer Cancer Center795 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 Directions (201) 848-8791
John Theurer Cancer Center260 Old Hook Rd Ste 301, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 383-4840
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
I have been going to Doctor Robert Tassan for several years for low b12 and iron deficiency, and he has been amazing. The staff there could not be more kind and respectful, not to mention the Chemo staff there, but most important of all is what he has done for my gentleman friend who has CLL cancer. Everyone gave him no more than 5 years to live , and that was back in April of 2011. Well Dr Robert Tassan has been his Dr since after that and since 2011 and now 9 years later, my Robert is doing well and feeling healthy, at first it was Chemo’s., past 3 years on Imbruvica pills , no Chemo’s. Dr Robert Tassan has been a God sent to him. Robert is now 73 and going strong., if not for Dr Robert Tassan he would not be alive and well and able to function. The Chemo staff is fantastic , now my Robert is there for igg infusions for immunity, and the whole office is clean and the Chemo igg iron infusion room clean and comfy and kind so lucky to have him Sincerly Linda Adamca
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Tassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tassan has seen patients for Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tassan speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tassan.
