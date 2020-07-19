Overview of Dr. Robert Tassan, MD

Dr. Robert Tassan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School



Dr. Tassan works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Franklin Lakes, NJ and Westwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.