Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
- 1 4803 W Highland Knolls Rd, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 521-1500
Freedom Surgery Center3733 N Business Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-1500
Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville3000 Medical Center Pkwy, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 521-1500
Mercy Hospital Rogers2710 S Rife Medical Ln, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 636-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
After being diagnosed with breast cancer I was told I needed a double mastectomy I was referred to NWA. Living in the Fort Smith Arkansas area I figured I would rather see a local surgeon. That was the worst medical decision of my life! A local plastic surgeon made me look like I monster. My words do not describe the actual shock value of the real visual. I hope they use my before and after photos! I had a double mastectomy with expanders placed. Well, first of all, the surgeon left my drains in too long. One breast developed a huge seroma and the other breast had the expander almost eroding through my skin in some areas. Dr. Taylor and his staff knew that I needed relief and scheduled me for surgery to fix my completely destroyed chest. Not only did they restore my breast but have helped me restore my dignity along this journey nobody chooses. I wish I had taken the doctor's advice to start with and made the drive.
About Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447339544
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
