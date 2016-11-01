Overview of Dr. Robert Taylor, MD

Dr. Robert Taylor, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at Stroke and Neurvascular Center of Central California in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.