Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Stroke Neurovascular Center of Central California2403 Castillo St Ste 203, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 880-1231
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After my mom's stroke, she was sent to Cottage Hospital, where we were introduced to Dr. Taylor. We were extremely happy with his knowledge and willingness to embrace our family dynamics and involvement in our mother's care. As with some intelligent people, they can sometimes have a hard time with the social aspect of daily life, and at first this seemed to be the case with our experience with Dr. Taylor. However, with just a bit of time, Dr. Taylor came around just fine.
About Dr. Robert Taylor, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
