Dr. Robert Taylor, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Taylor, DPM
Dr. Robert Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Robert Taylor Dpm PC1250 Forest Ave Ste 303, Portland, ME 04103 Directions (207) 772-8962
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-2665
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taylor takes time to evaluate need. He explains procedures, expectations, problems, possibilities, and options with generosity. He is the best, in my experience. Two separate operations have seen my satisfaction. Very approachable.
About Dr. Robert Taylor, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
