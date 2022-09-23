Dr. Teitge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Teitge, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Teitge, MD
Dr. Robert Teitge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Dr. Teitge's Office Locations
Beaumont Michigan Mobile Imaging18100 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 253-2000
DMC Sports Medicine28800 Ryan Rd Ste 120, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 558-2860
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Reconstructed ACL and repaired medial and lateral meniscus radial tears in 1984 and was very informative about the procedure and any questions I had.
About Dr. Robert Teitge, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1801888714
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Clinic
- Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
