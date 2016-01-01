Dr. Robert Terrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Terrill, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Terrill, MD
Dr. Robert Terrill, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U TX and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital, UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Terrill's Office Locations
Robert Q Terrill MD123 Summer St Ste 650, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-6446
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Travelers
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Terrill, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Penn
- Umass Med Center Worceste
- U TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terrill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terrill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terrill has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Elbow Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.