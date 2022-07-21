Dr. Robert Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Thomas, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from Medical College Of Trivandrum and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Allendale County Hospital and Hampton Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Robert L Thomas, MD300 Ruby St, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 560-5504Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- Allendale County Hospital
- Hampton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Thomas and his PA. Attentive, compassionate, knowledgeable, and caring!!! I will never leave him.....
About Dr. Robert Thomas, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai Services
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Medical College Of Trivandrum
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.