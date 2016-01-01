Overview of Dr. Robert Thomas Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Thomas Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Thomas Jr works at Bond Clinic in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.