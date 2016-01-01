Dr. Robert Thomas Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Thomas Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Thomas Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Thomas Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Thomas Jr works at
Dr. Thomas Jr' Office Locations
-
1
Bond Clinic PA500 E Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-1191
-
2
Bond Clinic PA199 Avenue B Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 293-1191
-
3
Winter Haven Hospital Inc200 Avenue F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 293-1191
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas Jr?
About Dr. Robert Thomas Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1770581753
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas Jr works at
Dr. Thomas Jr has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.