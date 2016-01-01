See All Vascular Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Robert Thomason III, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Thomason III, MD

Dr. Robert Thomason III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. Thomason III works at Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomason III's Office Locations

    Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem
    2827 Lyndhurst Ave Ste 203, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7216

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Thomason III, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1912967712
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest U Bapt Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Wake Forest U Bapt Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Thomason III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomason III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomason III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomason III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomason III works at Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Thomason III’s profile.

    Dr. Thomason III has seen patients for Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomason III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomason III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomason III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomason III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomason III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

