Dr. Robert Thomason III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomason III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Thomason III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Thomason III, MD
Dr. Robert Thomason III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Thomason III works at
Dr. Thomason III's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem2827 Lyndhurst Ave Ste 203, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7216
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomason III?
About Dr. Robert Thomason III, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912967712
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U Bapt Med Ctr
- Wake Forest U Bapt Med Ctr
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomason III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomason III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomason III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomason III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomason III works at
Dr. Thomason III has seen patients for Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomason III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomason III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomason III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomason III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomason III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.