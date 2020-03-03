Dr. Robert Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Thompson, MD
Dr. Robert Thompson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Washngtn Univ Med Ctr Vsclr Sgy4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7410
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7410
- 3 4911 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz Ste 4532, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Thompson is a very skilled surgeon! He is the best choice for TOS treatment
About Dr. Robert Thompson, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Brachial Plexus Palsy, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
