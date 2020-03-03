Overview of Dr. Robert Thompson, MD

Dr. Robert Thompson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Washngtn Univ Med Ctr Vsclr Sgy in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Brachial Plexus Palsy, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Thoracic Outlet Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.