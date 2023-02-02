Dr. Robert Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Thompson, MD
Dr. Robert Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has a wonderful personality & easy to talk to. He takes his job seriously & is genuinely concerned about his patients. I would & do highly recommend him!
About Dr. Robert Thompson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uhz Sports Medicine Institute/Miami Ankle Foot International Alliance
- University Of Kentucky
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Orthopedic Surgery
