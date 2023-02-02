Overview of Dr. Robert Thompson, MD

Dr. Robert Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Thompson works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.