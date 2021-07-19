Robert Thompson, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Thompson, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Robert Thompson, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They graduated from Stony Brook University and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Robert Thompson works at
Locations
Clinical Care Solutions363 Route 111 Ste 107B, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 209-4255
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Sliding Scale
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter faced some major issues after going off to college. Her anxiety was through the roof, and her grades were in the basement! She was so sad, sleeping all the time and just wasnt herself. By Christmas break the family realized she was not able to return, unless she got some serious psychiatric care. Dr. Thompson was able to quickly get her depression and anxiety treated. He insisted we should also see Rose Peterson, NPP. She suspected ADD that was never diagnosed. We were unsure about it. But after only a few days on the meds she suggested, my daughter had improved focus on her school work. It took a while to adjust, (It also takes a while to schedule appointments there). But she is going back for the fall college session. We never thought that was going to be possible. My family will never forget all you did for us! God bless all you guys!
About Robert Thompson, PMHNP-BC
- Psychiatry
- English, Croatian and Serbo-Croatian
- 1417411968
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook University
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Thompson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Thompson speaks Croatian and Serbo-Croatian.
5 patients have reviewed Robert Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.