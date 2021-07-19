See All Psychiatrists in Smithtown, NY
Robert Thompson, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatry
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Robert Thompson, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They graduated from Stony Brook University and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Robert Thompson works at Suboxone Providers Suffolk in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Care Solutions
    363 Route 111 Ste 107B, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 209-4255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Insomnia
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Acute Insomnia
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Child Abuse Assessment Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Early Childhood Trauma Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Autism Chevron Icon
Independent Forensic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Late-Life Bipolar Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Physical Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Special Needs Patients-General Care Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Substance Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Anxiety Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Sliding Scale
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 19, 2021
    About Robert Thompson, PMHNP-BC

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Croatian and Serbo-Croatian
    • 1417411968
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    • Stony Brook University
