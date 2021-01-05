Overview of Dr. Robert Thompson, MD

Dr. Robert Thompson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Head And Neck Surgery Of Kansas City in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.