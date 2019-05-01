Overview of Dr. Robert Tibbs Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Tibbs Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tibbs Jr works at Xyz Neurology Pllc in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.