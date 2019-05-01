See All Neurosurgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Robert Tibbs Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (35)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Tibbs Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Tibbs Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tibbs Jr works at Xyz Neurology Pllc in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tibbs Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Xyz Neurology Pllc
    4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 748-2900
  2. 2
    Neuroscience Specialists PC
    14100 Parkway Commons Dr Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 748-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 01, 2019
    I had a 4 level cervical anterior fusion in 2013 and it went great! Dr. Tibbs knows what he is doing and explains everything into details will use him again when the time comes!
    — May 01, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Robert Tibbs Jr, MD
    About Dr. Robert Tibbs Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871582213
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Tibbs Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibbs Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tibbs Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tibbs Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tibbs Jr works at Xyz Neurology Pllc in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Tibbs Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Tibbs Jr has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tibbs Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tibbs Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tibbs Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tibbs Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tibbs Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

