Dr. Robert Titelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Titelman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Titelman's Office Locations
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 225-0215
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Doctor Titelman has been absolutely awesome ,I would definitely recommend him as A surgeon on the elbow.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1891784054
- Mayo Clinic
- University Of California Davis
- University Of California Davis
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
