Dr. Robert Tobar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Tobar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.
Dr. Tobar works at
Ritter Stephen G MD Office787 37th St Ste E240, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 562-9690
Raheel Ahmed MD PA1900 Nebraska Ave Ste 3, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 467-0995
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm alive after 3years because of him. He has called at home at night and follows thru. Great person and a Great doctor.
About Dr. Robert Tobar, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
