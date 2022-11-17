Dr. Robert Todd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Todd, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Todd, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Todd works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
OneC1ty8 City Blvd Ste 300 Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 329-6600
-
3
OneC1ty8 City Blvd Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 329-6600
-
4
St. Thomas West4230 Harding Pike Ste 1000, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 383-2693
-
5
One City301 21st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Todd?
He was very concerned and helpful in trying to decide on the best treatment for me. He made me feel like he really cared and wanted to do what will be best and help me feel better
About Dr. Robert Todd, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811044621
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todd works at
Dr. Todd has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
221 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.