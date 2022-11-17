See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Robert Todd, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (221)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Todd, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Todd works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance
    1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 896-6800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    OneC1ty
    8 City Blvd Ste 300 Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-6600
  3. 3
    OneC1ty
    8 City Blvd Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-6600
  4. 4
    St. Thomas West
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 1000, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 383-2693
  5. 5
    One City
    301 21st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Upper Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Upper Back Pain

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 17, 2022
    He was very concerned and helpful in trying to decide on the best treatment for me. He made me feel like he really cared and wanted to do what will be best and help me feel better
    Julia Stewart — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Todd, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811044621
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
