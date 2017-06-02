Overview

Dr. Robert Tokarek, MD is a Dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Tokarek works at Abington Dermatology Associates, P.C. in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Warminster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.