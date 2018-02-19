Dr. Robert Tolentino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolentino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tolentino, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Tolentino, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Harmon Hospital.
Dr. Tolentino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Assoc-s Eastern4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 737-1880Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Harmon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tolentino?
I found Dr. Tolentino very responsive to my needs. He answered all questions and made appropriate referrals. He has a wonderful patient manner and is not condescending or abrupt. For future appointments, I will always request Dr. Tolentino.
About Dr. Robert Tolentino, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1487746350
Education & Certifications
- Northeast Iowa Family Medicine Residency Program
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolentino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolentino accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolentino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolentino works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolentino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolentino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolentino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolentino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.