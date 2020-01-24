Dr. Toltzis accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Toltzis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Toltzis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 711 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-3015
-
2
Northern Kentucky Heart Psc380 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-3015
-
3
St Elizabeth Physicians2300 Chamber Center Dr Ste 200, Lakeside Park, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-3114
-
4
Heart & Vascular Newport/Ft. Thomas1400 Grand Ave, Newport, KY 41071 Directions (859) 905-3073Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toltzis?
Clearly explains your condition. His assistant Kim, is a great asset to his practice. Always spends enough time and offers options of treatment.
About Dr. Robert Toltzis, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1265480677
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toltzis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toltzis has seen patients for Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toltzis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Toltzis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toltzis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toltzis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toltzis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.