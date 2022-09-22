Dr. Robert Tomas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tomas, DO
Dr. Robert Tomas, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova SE Univ Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center.
UFirsthealth12650 World Plaza Ln Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 266-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
I lived with a hernia for 4 1/2 years, do to the pandemic and other delays. During the waiting period I found UFirstHealth and Dr Tomas. When I found Dr Tomas...I knew that I wanted to have my hernia repaired with him. The entire staff was so accommodating, helpful and very knowledgeable..... and of course Dr.Tomas was the best. Thank God I found UFirstHealth....I flew in and stayed the entire recommended time and followed all their instructions which is important. I’m going home today and feel great and ready to finish healing and moving forward. There is only one place to go for hernia repair. UFirstHealth & Rejuvenation.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871581900
- Botsford Hospital
- Nova SE Univ Coll Osteo Med
- University of Miami
Dr. Tomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tomas has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more.
Dr. Tomas speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
