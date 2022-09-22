See All General Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Robert Tomas, DO

General Surgery
4.6 (86)
Map Pin Small Fort Myers, FL
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Tomas, DO

Dr. Robert Tomas, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova SE Univ Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Tomas works at UFirsthealth in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UFirsthealth
    12650 World Plaza Ln Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 266-2925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Incisional Hernia

Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 86 ratings
Patient Ratings (86)
5 Star
(76)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
About Dr. Robert Tomas, DO

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1871581900
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Botsford Hospital
Medical Education
  • Nova SE Univ Coll Osteo Med
Undergraduate School
  • University of Miami
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Tomas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tomas has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

86 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

