Overview of Dr. Robert Tomas, DO

Dr. Robert Tomas, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova SE Univ Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Tomas works at UFirsthealth in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

