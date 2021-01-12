Dr. Robert Tome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tome, MD
Dr. Robert Tome, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with St. Joseph Hospital
Conviva Care Center Forest Hill1490 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 967-5350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
very personable; very helpful
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1750336426
- St. Joseph Hospital
- St. Raphael Hospital
- Universidad Nordestana
Dr. Tome has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tome speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tome. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tome.
