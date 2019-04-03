Overview of Dr. Robert Tonks, MD

Dr. Robert Tonks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Jackson Meml Hosp-University Miami Sch Med



They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

