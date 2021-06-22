See All Podiatric Surgeons in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Robert Toomey, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Woodbridge, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Toomey, DPM

Dr. Robert Toomey, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Toomey works at Potomac Podiatry Group PLLC in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Chantilly, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Toomey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Potomac Podiatry Group PLLC
    2280 Opitz Blvd Ste 260, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5044
  2. 2
    Chantilly Foot and Ankle Center
    3914 Centreville Rd Ste 200, Chantilly, VA 20151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Scott Campbell — Jun 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Toomey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598056095
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Toomey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toomey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toomey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toomey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toomey has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toomey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Toomey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toomey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toomey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toomey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

