Dr. Robert Torrano, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Torrano, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Torrano works at Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca in San Jose, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA and Gilroy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Allergy & Asthma Associates of Northern California
    4050 MOORPARK AVE, San Jose, CA 95117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 243-2700
    Stephen Astor MD Inc
    285 South Dr Ste 1, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 210-9292
    Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca
    9360 N Name Uno Ste 250, Gilroy, CA 95020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 848-1800
    393 Blossom Hill Rd Ste 315, San Jose, CA 95123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 281-7400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2020
    I have had just the one consultation with Dr Torrano, but that one encounter impressed me enough to write a brief review. He is excellent. Absolutely everything you would wish for in your Physician and 100 times more. To be specific, friendly and confidence inspiring, a clear communicator, and obviously a leading expert in his field. I had an instant rapport with this Doctor and cannot recommend him highly enough.
    SJ_Andy — Jan 21, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Torrano, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306854708
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
