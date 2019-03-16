Dr. Robert Torti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Torti, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Torti, MD
Dr. Robert Torti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Dr. Torti works at
Dr. Torti's Office Locations
-
1
Robert E. Torti MD PA2625 Bolton Boone Dr, Desoto, TX 75115 Directions (972) 283-1516
-
2
Robert E Torti MD1706 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 599-9098
- 3 1600 Republic Pkwy Ste 210, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (214) 393-5880
-
4
Retina Specialists1011 N Highway 77 Ste 103A, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 383-3368
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Torti now for 3 years. When I first came to him with my vision problem, he took the time to explain everything to me and walked me through the treatment plan. I was diagnosed with wet AMD and his treatments have restored my vision back to 20/25. He almost always takes the time to visit with me during my appointments and answers all my questions. I would highly recommend Dr. Torti to everyone.
About Dr. Robert Torti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851337166
Education & Certifications
- University Tex
- U Tex
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
