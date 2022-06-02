Overview of Dr. Robert Toscano, MD

Dr. Robert Toscano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Toscano works at Riverside Surgical Associates in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Pelvic Abscess and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.