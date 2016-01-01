Dr. Robert Towner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Towner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Towner, MD
Dr. Robert Towner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Amerimed Eip1655 E 13Th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 339-3100Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- New York Medical College
Dr. Towner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Towner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Towner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Towner has seen patients for Vertigo, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Towner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Towner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Towner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Towner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.