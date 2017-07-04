Overview of Dr. Robert Tozzi, MD

Dr. Robert Tozzi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Tozzi works at The Pediatric Center for Heart Disease in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.