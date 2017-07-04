Dr. Robert Tozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tozzi, MD
Dr. Robert Tozzi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Tozzi's Office Locations
Pediatric Cardiology Hackensack Pediatric Center for Heart Disease155 Polifly Rd Ste 106, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 862-8443
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 13 y/o son was seeing dr Tozzi and it was the most amazing experience for both of us. His kindness, patience and politeness is above average. He has spent with us really good amount of time explaining and answering question. Also his assistants and nurses are very kind. Top class experience. Thank you Dr Tozzi!
About Dr. Robert Tozzi, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811943020
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center|Nyu
- Umdnj University Hospital
- Umdnj-The University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Pediatrics
