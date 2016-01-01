Dr. Robert Trask, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trask is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Trask, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Trask, MD
Dr. Robert Trask, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Hillsboro Area Hospital, Hshs Holy Family Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Trask's Office Locations
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.619 E MASON ST, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 788-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillsboro Area Hospital
- Hshs Holy Family Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Trask, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Parkland Hosp-Sw Med Sch
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine
