Dr. Robert Trasolini, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY.



Dr. Trasolini works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Smithtown in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.